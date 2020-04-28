Transcript for White House unveils ‘blue print’ to expand coronavirus testing

This morning president trump has unveiled a blueprint to expand corona virus testing with the goal of conducting two million tests per week by the end of may. A crucial part of the plan allowing pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens to administer tests at hundreds of new sites. The White House is leading states in charged saying when it comes to testing the federal government should be the supplier of last resort having. Pharmacies get involved in testing is a very big deal critics say the plan doesn't offer ways to fix the supply chain or expand a lab testing and some governors say they still need help when it comes to test date has as president Mike Pence on Monday there fighting this evening he made back in early march when he declared more than four million tests would be available by the end of that week. It took more than a month to reach that goal he said he was talking about the number of tests distributed. Not completed. From the mistakes over the last you know what the. John where appreciate question but it represents. A misunderstanding. On your part and and frankly the a lot of people in the polls for about the difference between having a test. Vs the ability to actually process the test. In the meantime the government facing problems rolling out the second round of the paycheck protection program for small businesses. Web site problems now being blamed on a glitch at one point Monday twice as many people were trying to use the system and during the first round of applications. And new outrage stemming from that first round of funding. After word that the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers at team worth more than four billion dollars was able to get a four point six million dollar loan. The teen now giving the money. In response to some of the problems reported president trump called out banks say it's their responsibility to do an accurate job dispensing the funds. He also said the demand for the program is proof it's a huge success. Kenneth and Mona and as thank you for that report.

