Transcript for William Barr stepping down?

The ones that morning everyone thank you for joining us we begin with that breaking news overnight about attorney general William Barr. Yes sources say bar had discussed possibly resigning if president trump continues to tweet about the Justice Department's criminal investigations all of this comes just one day before the president's longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone is due to be sent to its. ABC's Andrew timber is. In Washington with the new details Andrew good morning. Hey good morning in this is really all about that suites last week Barr spoke exclusively to ABC news and said. The president's constant tweeting is making his job impossible and now. He may quit. A serious shake up at the Department of Justice could be in the works sources telling ABC news attorney general William bark. Is considering stepping down over president trumps tweets it comes just hours after trump openly defied bars public pleas to stop tweeting about ongoing Justice Department cases. Trump on Tuesday tweeting about the judge overseeing the Roger Stone case. And an exclusive interview with ABC news last week. Barr had said Trump's tweets about friend and convicted comfort on Roger Stone were disrupting his ability to manage the department. They have public statements and tweets made about the department. About. There are people in the department. Make it impossible. For me to do my job. But a DOJ spokesperson insists that the attorney general has no plans to resign. Are you ready not you have I do make his job potter I do agree with that I think that's true is a very straight jitter. We have a great attorney general. Now Barr did say the president never explicitly got involved in the case something he and trump still maintain. I that is both film about the Roger Stone situation. The latest comments by the president come as a federal judge refused to delay sentencing for Roger Stone which is set for Thursday. Stone was convicted on charges of lying to congress and witness tampering which stemmed from the Muller broad. I think it was a very very rough thing that happened to write this down. And on Capitol Hill Republican leaders like senator Mitch McConnell issuing a joint statement saying they still support. The attorney general Kenneth Kimberly we'll see how it all shakes out Andrew Denver to Washington thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.