Transcript for Woman accidentally swallows engagement ring

Ever dream about something in wake up in can't shake the feeling happens a lot of us of one San Diego resident a recent dream became a nightmare. When the alarm went off in the morning I woke up and it was not my hand I knew exactly where us. Well at all business. Yup Janet Evans had swallowed her engagement ring and been together for five and a half years Jenna had waited a decent length of time to get the ring of her dreams from the may anniversary it's I designed it and I think all the stones and everything the last week this three stone band of love ended up somewhere a little less shiny Avis having a dream that we are on and cargo train and it was a dangerous situation Bobby told me you know you have to swallowing your ranking so she did. In the dream and in real life the couple realizing in the morning that dream Jenna and real life general were a little more in sync that might be healthy. Rushing and urgent care and explaining the bizarre situation. Analysts have seen cases. The X ray confirmed her story it's very clear there's no looking for and it's just right there are gastroenterology. Suggested an emergency endoscopy. I was really happy because I don't know if I'd ever be able look at and appreciated in the same way if I had hacked. Search warrant instead of waiting for nature to take its course general went under and after a few minutes she was reunited with her engagement ring. I feel very grateful that I got back and that that it is. It it does and as a happy funny story. Something old something new something borrowed something inside a view before her wedding Jenna says she isn't taking any more chances have been taking it off at night. Just events distant. The couple get married in tennis home state of Texas this coming may hopefully with the rings on their fingers and nowhere else Tommy gets a what is she going to get the bishop this doesn't happen again as you sleep and with it far away she's not sleeping with a doctor get up and headed up like a top scorer Chris. So I'm not gonna judge her because they do that all the time with my alarm clock well turn it off in my sleep thinking that I'm a wait Susan and then it was an area. Well thank you guys program back.

