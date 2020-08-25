-
Now Playing: Woman declared dead found alive at funeral home
-
Now Playing: Members of the GOP made their case for Trump's re-election
-
Now Playing: Debate over mail-in voting during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: CDC predicts up to 200,000 coronavirus deaths by Labor Day
-
Now Playing: Fires raging in the West
-
Now Playing: New ‘Twilight’ book drops
-
Now Playing: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen expecting third child
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old saves mom's life
-
Now Playing: Study warns of a 'perfect storm' in the fall
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris make 1st appearance as running mates
-
Now Playing: Pumpkin spice returning soon
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on Dr. Anthony Fauci
-
Now Playing: California wildfire quickly grows to more than 10,000 acres
-
Now Playing: New video of SUV crashing into Atlanta hospital
-
Now Playing: Biden chooses Harris as running mate
-
Now Playing: Maya Rudolph's best ‘SNL’ moments as Kamala Harris
-
Now Playing: More students quarantined due to school’s COVID-19 outbreak
-
Now Playing: Outrage over 2018 video of 8-year-old being handcuffed
-
Now Playing: Surge in number of children testing positive for coronavirus