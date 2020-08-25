Transcript for Woman declared dead wakes up in funeral home

Misha Beauchamp some bright eyes looked right back at the Detroit funeral home employee who had just un zipped her body bag. Geoffrey Fieger the family attorney scene in an interview. They were about two and balled her which is most frightening had she not had her eyes opened they would've begun draining her blood. Over the weekend paramedics declared one year old Misha dead. Her family had called 911 because two Misha was and responsive the fire chief said she was not breathing and paramedics were not able to revive her. Hours later staff at the funeral home realise the mistake. Laggard calling it one and people's worst nightmares adding the one and a half hour wait going to the funeral home instead of the hospital. Was critical to Tunisia as recovery. This morning to me she is in critical condition and on a ventilator. It's still unclear what led up to the 911 call but foul play is not suspected. Emergency personnel insist they followed the right protocols officials say two nations undisclosed medical history played a role in her body being released with out further forensic examination. The city is now investigating.

