Transcript for What's in a word?

Okay. EU. And did. You pay check. Home yeah. Yeah oak. A trip that close. OK no matter how you say it or seeing it today is a big day for the word okay. It celebrating its 182. Birthday biggest headlines of the century. Paper appearing in print in a Saturday edition of the Boston morning post on March 23 1839. Buried at the end of a sarcastic article taking jabs at another paper. Ode dot Kate dot a humorous abbreviation for a misspelling of all correct. Back then abbreviations were all the raids some other attempts such as OW for all right. Didn't work out the way okayed it. By the end of 1839 to ward was really starting to pick up a guy Allan Metcalf wrote the book on it literally. Okay is America's. Greatest bird and as an importance. The world's greatest were okay cementing itself in the American vernacular when Martin Van Buren used it as a slogan to rally supporters. For him it stood for old candor hook. Where he was born and raised in New York. So if a geeky abbreviation from the 1830s can become one of our most used words that meant that it was OK to use some other wacky words. And the word sandwich named after John Montague fourth Earl of sandwich. His lord ship allegedly consumed as food between two pieces of bread. So we didn't have to leave his beloved gambling table his buddies started asking servants for the same as sandwich and finally just. A sandwich. And that's year linguistics lesson for the day. OK. An Al. The abbreviation OPK period is the original version of the word like the one we just saw that appeared in the paper back and 1839 but the longer spelling. OK a Y started gaining in popularity. In the late 1860s. When Louisa may Al cot used in a book you guys might have heard it's called little women. All. All yeah it rivers and Nanette.

