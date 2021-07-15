Transcript for Young star encourages vaccinations

Bill currently find her album at number one on the billboard 200. But Olivia Rodrigo herself spending the day at 16100. Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday. The eighteen year old driver's license superstar. Visiting the White House to meet with president invited to encourage young people to get pickled it vaccine doesn't matter. Olivea in the 1995. Pink plaid Sid meld to. Older than she is by the way as she made a surprise appearance in the white house press briefing room. Olivea Frederico who traverse red lights and stop signs to CS. If you know her music you'll get that. Arizona say I and beyond honored and humbled to be here today we'll spread the message. About the importance of youth vaccination. CDC data showing that young people between the ages of eighteen to 24. Have the highest rates of cope in nineteen cases and only 41%. Of the age group is fully vaccinated. And in the where president Biden and doctor that she has done and was happy to help when my support this important Smith and of course being that a majority of Bolivia's 28 million social media followers are Jens C or mullah deals. The Internet had a field day. Putting out the old lives intentional or otherwise to share Horwitz from clueless. Another drawing a comparison to Jackie and even the president's account joining in on the fashion fun sharing these photos writing. Thanks for stopping by Olivia and for using your voice to urge young people to get vaccinated. Made. The White House says Olivia filmed several videos with both the president and doctor thought gee encouraging young people to get vaccinated those bids will roll out on her social media ages. And the White House as channels in the coming days. Bolivia's message is clear you guys vaccine there. You're wearing a narrow I sensed it talks coming so bring on the tick tock that there from Bolivia Rodrigo I'm here for them. Right also that seventeen year old boy that broke her heart is finally punching the air now as he could've went to the White House. We Ella grow good for you don't you look happy and healthy now it is miserable.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.