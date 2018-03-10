Transcript for 10 confirmed twisters in rare October outbreak over last 24 hours

And next, to the tornado watch at this hour. Several states in the bulls eye, potentially, after a rare October tornado outbreak in just the past 24 hours. Ten confirmed tornadoes, including an ef-1 in newcastle, New York. 110-mile-an-hour ones ripping the roof off that home. And that nursing home we showed you last night in western Pennsylvania, shattered by an ef-2, winds of 115 miles an hour. Rob Marciano tracking the threat for us again tonight. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. The atmosphere recharged, fueling more storms tonight. You mentioned that tornado watch, here it is, across much of Wisconsin and the U.P. Of Michigan. Marquette getting hit right now. That's up until 11:00. Then the front moves through Chicago, late-night tonight, and then Cleveland, Buffalo and Burlington by 10:00 A.M. Tomorrow. By that time, most of the wind energy will be in Canada here on the east coast. It will be another warm day ahead of that front. David? Meteorologist rob Marciano, our thanks to you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.