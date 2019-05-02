At least 10 killed, dozens injured in Paris apartment inferno

More
A woman has been arrested and accused of starting the fire after an argument with a neighbor, police said.
1:59 | 02/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 10 killed, dozens injured in Paris apartment inferno

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60864156,"title":"At least 10 killed, dozens injured in Paris apartment inferno","duration":"1:59","description":"A woman has been arrested and accused of starting the fire after an argument with a neighbor, police said.","url":"/WNT/video/10-killed-dozens-injured-paris-apartment-inferno-60864156","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.