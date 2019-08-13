Transcript for 10-month-old rescued from hot car after mom locks keys inside

The ongoing warnings about children and the dangers of being left in the car in this heat and it afforded tonight the mother accidentally locking her baby girl and SUV. And and the effort to safer ABC's victory Kendall from Puerto. Rick moments for this order mother taught a police body camera Christina to offered accidentally locking her baby girl and her keys inside her SUV. The child in distress they need up. The officer on scene noticed many then ten months old lane police wilted with her eyes closed. Suffered started or call or using an auto start feature turning on the air conditioning. But in minutes the car in the air shut off to offered pulled all star to open the vehicle were killed expired. And they couldn't help. Her had was to the side she was land she was fighting I looked and I said this isn't working so we have to take a window. BO officer tries bashing the window of bystander comes over with the window punched officer using a hammer. Reaching through the glass eventually overlooking the floor for no it was over many track and her mother's arms. Thankfully this case last month was just a close call which so far this year 33 children have died not goers according to kids and colors dot org David Howard Victor thank you.

