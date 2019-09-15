Transcript for 10-year-old in a medically-induced coma after contracting rare brain-eating amoeba

But will make a run at bermuda. Rob, thank you. Next to a 10-year-old girl fighting for her life outside of Dallas after contracting a rare brain-eating amoeba. There are long odds, but there is hope. Marci Gonzalez has the details. I love you. Reporter: Tonight, this 10-year-old girl fighting to survive after contracting a rare brain-eating amoeba. She's still here with us, and we're still fighting. Reporter: Lily Mae avant complaining of a heache and fever hours after swimming in a river near her central Texas home this weekend. Lily, now in a medically induced coma and facing daunting odds. Of the 145 people infected with the naegleria folweri amoeba since 1962, only 4 have survived. The most recent, Sebastian Deleon. The camp counselor contracting it while swimming in a Florida lake in 2016. He's currently walking, talking. You know, it's a miracle, it's a miracle. Reporter: Tonight, lily's family praying she'll be the fifth survivor. This type of very rare infection typically comes from swimming in warm freshwater Lakes and rivers. Doctors say there are precautions you can take, keep your head above water and

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.