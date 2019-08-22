-
Now Playing: 'I ran out screaming': 11-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
-
Now Playing: Brave 9-year-old reveals terrifying moment when shark clamped down on her leg
-
Now Playing: What Would You Do: Cashier shames elderly man for paying with coins
-
Now Playing: 11-year-old Italian tourist bitten by shark off coast of Fort Lauderdale
-
Now Playing: Walmart sues Tesla over solar panels it says caught fire
-
Now Playing: Doctor fired for allegedly being intoxicated on the job faces new charges
-
Now Playing: Loyola-Chicago holds 100th birthday party for superfan Sister Jean
-
Now Playing: Trump vowed no universal background checks to NRA chief: Sources
-
Now Playing: New videos prompt school to expand probe into alleged Nazi tributes
-
Now Playing: Pilot, passenger record plane crash and rescue from Pacific Ocean
-
Now Playing: Trump stands firm in attacks on American Jews who vote Democrat
-
Now Playing: Hotel cook arrested for allegedly threatening workers with violence
-
Now Playing: Athlete living with spina bifida talks overcoming debilitating effects of surgery
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: All-star 'Dancing With the Stars' cast revealed
-
Now Playing: Trump's gun background checks position changes after NRA call
-
Now Playing: Trump under fire for comments about Jewish Democrats
-
Now Playing: March for Our Lives students unveil peace plan to end gun violence
-
Now Playing: Louisville mayor advocates for gun policy reform
-
Now Playing: Testimony begins in parking lot manslaughter trial