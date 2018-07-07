Transcript for A 13-year-old girl drowned after getting pulled in by a rip current in Lake Michigan

dangerous summer rip currents D emergency rescue now turned deadly. Here's ABC's Zachary kiesch. Reporter:esperate race against the clock at a popular Chicago beach. Tonigh teenage girl is dead and her friend is in the hospital a being saved by police. They've got two peoin the water and a lot of people jumping in to try to save them. Reporter: Girls, both 13 years old, were two of five kids res after being swallowed by a strong Curren lake mic the first girl was pulled out in 20 minutes. They'venel out. She's unrespve. We've just called not ambula does anybody see the other person? Reporter: But this dramatic scene, 45 minutes into the search, icers run after someone spotted her friend E city blocks frhere she went under. The current, so intense, some office to turn back. When we called him, he didn't pip. My dad called. My mom called. He didn't pick up. Reporter: Marisol Perez say R brother ntwimming with the girls despite warnings about strong waves rip current He just said that they were in the WER playing and then he didn't know what happened he girls. Some tips for summer swimmers. Remain calwim diagon towards the shore and don't swimalone. And always get out if you see these currents in shall water. Tom.

