14-year-old installs cameras to show alleged abuse

More
She told authorities people did not believe her claims that she was being physically and verbally abused.
1:11 | 01/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 14-year-old installs cameras to show alleged abuse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"She told authorities people did not believe her claims that she was being physically and verbally abused.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68312359","title":"14-year-old installs cameras to show alleged abuse ","url":"/WNT/video/14-year-installs-cameras-show-alleged-abuse-68312359"}