At least 15 injured in Chicago shooting

More
Police said they're trying to track down suspects in the gang-related shooting at a funeral.
1:56 | 07/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 15 injured in Chicago shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"Police said they're trying to track down suspects in the gang-related shooting at a funeral.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71929166","title":"At least 15 injured in Chicago shooting ","url":"/WNT/video/15-injured-chicago-shooting-71929166"}