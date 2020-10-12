F-16 fighter jet crashes in Michigan

More
Rescue teams are now searching for the pilot, who is a member of Wisconsin’s Air National Guard. The plane went down during a training mission Tuesday night.
0:12 | 12/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for F-16 fighter jet crashes in Michigan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"Rescue teams are now searching for the pilot, who is a member of Wisconsin’s Air National Guard. The plane went down during a training mission Tuesday night. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74639044","title":"F-16 fighter jet crashes in Michigan","url":"/WNT/video/16-fighter-jet-crashes-michigan-74639044"}