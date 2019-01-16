16-year-old cruise ship passenger dies after falling onto pier

More
The teen did not have his room card and fell trying to reach it from a neighboring eighth-floor balcony, authorities said.
0:15 | 01/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 16-year-old cruise ship passenger dies after falling onto pier

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60429736,"title":"16-year-old cruise ship passenger dies after falling onto pier","duration":"0:15","description":"The teen did not have his room card and fell trying to reach it from a neighboring eighth-floor balcony, authorities said.","url":"/WNT/video/16-year-cruise-ship-passenger-dies-falling-pier-60429736","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.