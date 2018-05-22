16-year-old faces adult 1st-degree murder charges in officer's slaying

More
Authorities said her bodycam showed a vehicle allegedly driven by the teen striking the officer.
1:42 | 05/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 16-year-old faces adult 1st-degree murder charges in officer's slaying

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55364497,"title":"16-year-old faces adult 1st-degree murder charges in officer's slaying","duration":"1:42","description":"Authorities said her bodycam showed a vehicle allegedly driven by the teen striking the officer. ","url":"/WNT/video/16-year-faces-adult-1st-degree-murder-charges-55364497","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.