17 people, including 8 children dead in NY apartment fire

The fire erupted around 11 a.m. Sunday morning at an apartment building in the Bronx, in New York City. Officials believe a space heater ignited the fire, but they’re also looking into other causes.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live