Transcript for 17-year-old finally back home after shark attack at NC beach

Finally tonight, the miracle survivor, once again beating the odds. A beaming smile from Paige winter, showing off her new prosthetic leg, wearing those rainbow glitter shoes. Her family and friends all there to welcome her home. Tonight, the 17-year-old is out of the hospital a full month after she went in, following that shark attack while she was swimming at a North Carolina beach. The deepest I got was, like, waist deep. And then I got pulled under water. Reporter: The shark, pulling Paige under. So I reach down underwater, and I try to, like, pry it off of me. Reporter: Her dad, coming to the rescue, fighting the shark until it released Paige. Is she awake and breathing? If she is, she's barely. She's in bad shape. I mean, her leg is almost gone. Reporter: Her hands badly injured. Doctors forced to amputate her left leg. But despite it all, Paige told our robin Roberts she wasn't giving up. I'm gonna be okay. I'm gonna do all that stuff again. A shark didn't touch your spirit. It did not. Reporter: And that it's the support of her friends and family that have made her stronger. It fuels me, almost. It makes me more positive and upbeat and it moves me forward in my healing. Reporter: And now, Paige is dancing again. Celebrating how far she's come and where she's about to go. If I'm already this far and I can already walk like this, there's no telling how fast this is going to go for me. There is no telling. Thank you for watching. I'm Cecilia Vega in New York. Have a great weekend.

