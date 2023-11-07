A look at the 17th annual ‘Stand Up for Heroes’ event

The event hosted by Bob Woodruff and his wife is a way to shed light on PTSD and other conditions caused by war.

November 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live