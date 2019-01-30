18-wheeler driver with machete causes highway standoff

The standoff in Mississippi stopped traffic for hours in both directions on the highway.
0:11 | 01/30/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 18-wheeler driver with machete causes highway standoff
To be index of other news that highway standoff in Jackson County Mississippi police surrounding an eighteen Wheeler on I ten the driver armed machete. Traffic stop simple directions he did surrender when authorities fired tear gas into his truck.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

