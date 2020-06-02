19-year police veteran fatally shot at rest stop

More
Florida State Trooper Joseph Bullock was shot by a disabled motorist he was apparently trying to help, authorities said.
0:11 | 02/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 19-year police veteran fatally shot at rest stop

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"Florida State Trooper Joseph Bullock was shot by a disabled motorist he was apparently trying to help, authorities said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68786404","title":"19-year police veteran fatally shot at rest stop","url":"/WNT/video/19-year-police-veteran-fatally-shot-rest-stop-68786404"}