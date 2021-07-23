1st aircraft carrier named in honor of Black Navy veteran

The ship will be named in honor of Doris Miller, who was serving as a ship’s cook during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 but sprang into action to help injured sailors and the captain.
2:04 | 07/23/21

1st aircraft carrier named in honor of Black Navy veteran

