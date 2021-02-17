1st federal mass vaccination sites open in Los Angeles and Oakland

More
Officials push to vaccinate hard-hit communities and new vaccination sites in California are aiming to reach up to 6,000 residents a day, many of whom do not have access to cars or the internet.
2:34 | 02/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st federal mass vaccination sites open in Los Angeles and Oakland

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:34","description":"Officials push to vaccinate hard-hit communities and new vaccination sites in California are aiming to reach up to 6,000 residents a day, many of whom do not have access to cars or the internet.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75932188","title":"1st federal mass vaccination sites open in Los Angeles and Oakland","url":"/WNT/video/1st-federal-mass-vaccination-sites-open-los-angeles-75932188"}