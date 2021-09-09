Transcript for 1st international flight leaves Kabul since US withdrawal

Overseas tonight and to Americans in Afghanistan. Tonight, the first charter out of kabul, U.S. Citizens and permanent residents among the passengers on that flight. The images of that first international flight to take off since the U.S. Military but there are several other planes the Taliban has not allowed to leave. Here's our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz. Reporter: It was the first international flight from kabul airport since U.S. Forces left Afghanistan in chaos nearly two weeks ago. The Qatar airways 777 manifested some 200 passengers, more than 30 American citizens and permanent residents invited to leave on the flight. But it's unclear how many of them were onboard. Landing hours later in Doha, the passengers, some from Britain, Germany and Canada, disembarking before setting off to their next destination. The white house saying the Taliban had been "Cooperative," "Businesslike" and "Professional" in facilitating the departure. Still hundreds, if not thousands, are still trying to leave Afghanistan, including expired green card holder Michael, who says he cannot get in touch with the state department. I tried to tell the state department that I will renew my green card, because it's still active and they are not responded to me yet. Reporter: And at the airport in mazar-e-sharif in northern Afghanistan, charter planes remain grounded. The Taliban refusing to let 1,000 passengers leave including a small number of Americans, saying not all who want to board have proper identification. Even more alarming, these new images of badly beaten Afghan journalists from a kabul newspaper who were covering the recent protests. The men say they were detained and tortured by the Taliban. As for getting more people out of Afghanistan, the state department will now coordinate with groups like task force pineapple, veterans groups that have managed to get countless people out of Afghanistan. The chairman of the joint chiefs of staff reached out to those groups and asked for their continued help. David? And you've been reporting on those groups for weeks now. Martha Raddatz tonight. Martha, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.