1st woman to officiate at Super Bowl

More
Sarah Thomas, a down judge, will make history in Tampa on Sunday. She became the first full-time female NFL official in 2015.
0:11 | 02/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st woman to officiate at Super Bowl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"Sarah Thomas, a down judge, will make history in Tampa on Sunday. She became the first full-time female NFL official in 2015.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75718610","title":"1st woman to officiate at Super Bowl","url":"/WNT/video/1st-woman-officiate-super-bowl-75718610"}