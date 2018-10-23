At least 20 hurt when metro station escalator in Rome speeds up

More
The victims, many of them Russian soccer fans on the way to a match, were seen tumbling down the stairs.
0:14 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 20 hurt when metro station escalator in Rome speeds up
To that escalator scare in Rome investigators are now studying images show at least twenty people hurt when a metro station escalator. Suddenly malfunction victims tumbling downstairs many of them Russian soccer fans. We're celebrating probably true match.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58702769,"title":"At least 20 hurt when metro station escalator in Rome speeds up","duration":"0:14","description":"The victims, many of them Russian soccer fans on the way to a match, were seen tumbling down the stairs.","url":"/WNT/video/20-hurt-metro-station-escalator-rome-speeds-58702769","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.