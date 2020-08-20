Transcript for 20,000 homes evacuated in wildfire, 2 dead

We continue with the news tonight and the state of emergency in California. Massive wildfires after lightning ignited hundreds of fires. Fires turning deadly. Families fleeing their homes. New evacuations just ordered. Clayton Sandell from the fire Reporter: Tonight, homes fully engulfed in flames. More families forced to flee as the lightning-stoked fires across California take more lives. Power company pg&e reporting today that one of their workers helping fire crews fight the blazes was found unconscious in his vehicle and later died. The death comes after chopper pilot Michael Fournier died fighting a different fire, crashing his chopper in Fresno county Wednesday. The "Lnu lightning complex fire" has scorched over 130,000 acres in just two days, an area four times the size of San Francisco, and forced more than 20,000 from their homes. Some like Scott Kirshner staying to fight. Just trying to save the house. My father-in-law's house is down there. I'm headed there next. Reporter: We met Lynn boro at a roadblock. She evacuated in a hurry and forgot her insulin. I had to decide what to pack on very short notice. Reporter: After a two-hour wait they finally let her back home, but just for a few minutes. I'm very thankful they let us back in. Reporter: St. Helena hosptial in napa county forced to evacuate patients. And Travis air force base ordered all non-essential personnel to get out as well. Further south, new evacuations near Santa Cruz, and the "Czu lightning complex fire" explodes there, burning homes. They're asking people to leave to make room for fire evacuees. Concerns about flare-ups tonight. We're seeing that here. Low humidity, lots of dry fuel, and firefighters are stretched thin. Clayton, thank you again

