More than 22 million people on alert for severe storms and flooding

Florida's coast was battered by an EF-2 tornado, a flooded Mississippi threatens several cities in Iowa, and record-breaking heat melting the snow pack, causing flooding in California.

April 30, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live