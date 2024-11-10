25 monkeys recaptured, 18 still on the loose after escaping research lab in SC 

Officials say that 25 monkeys have been recaptured and 18 remain on the loose after they escaped Wednesday from a research lab in South Carolina. 

November 10, 2024

