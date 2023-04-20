More than $2M pours in to help South Sudanese children

The World Food Programme, fighting the hunger crisis in South Sudan, said it's received hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations following David Muir's reporting of the historic flooding.

April 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live