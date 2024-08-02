3 Americans wrongfully detained by Russia grateful to be back on American soil

Evan Gershkovich, Paul Whelan, and Alsu Kurmasheva arrived at Joint Base San Antonio around 4:30 a.m. Eastern, officially back home in the United States.

