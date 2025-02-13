At least 30 injured after car slams into protesters in Munich

Police said a 2-year-old is fighting to stay alive after a car plowed into a crowd of people demonstrating in Munich, Germany. Police say a 24-year-old Afghan asylum seeker has been arrested.

February 13, 2025

