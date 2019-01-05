Transcript for More than 30 reported tornadoes touch down across 5 states

tonight with a terrifying 24 hours already. And now, the state of emergency after a devastating tornado outbreak. Several states under warnings or watches again tonight. More than 30 reported tornadoes already. And this storm system has been deadly. This picture from Dean, Texas, tonight. Piles of debris from destroyed homes in Wheaton, Missouri. Heavy rain and flooding taking the life of a man in Tulsa. His vehicle was swept away. The system is moving east. Authorities warn tonight more than 20 million are at risk. We have the track for you. And ABC's Marcus Moore leads us off from inside the storm zone. Reporter: A tornado outbreak in the heartland turning deadly, with millions in the crosshairs tonight. The severe weather is out to our northwest, just a mess of thunderstorms. Reporter: After 24 hours of devastating weather, more than 30 reported twisters touching down across five states. North of Dallas, an ef-1 with winds up to 90 miles per hour in Denton, Texas, uprooting trees and leaving streets impassable. Spectacular drone footage showing one tornado tearing across farmland southeast of Oklahoma City. In Wheaton, Missouri, heavy damage to homes. Debbie brown tried to get to a neighbor's cellar, but it was locked. So, I just thought, oh my god, it's my time. I got to get in the bathtub. So, I grabbed a couple blankets, got in there. Reporter: South of Joplin, Missouri, a swift water team racing to rescue a man found clinging to a tree. Putting a lifejacket on him, using ropes to get him to safety. In Tulsa, first responders using flashlights to frantically search for a vehicle that was swept away. We learned today the man inside died. That rain stretching all the way up to Michigan. High water rescues today from homes outside Detroit. So, let's get to Marcus Moore, he joins us live from Texas tonight, just outside I know you've seen a lot of damage there already. And they are warning tonight, many in the region there, that more severe weather is on the way? Reporter: David, they are, and you can see what this storm did in this neighborhood here. Knocking down this massive tree. It fell right onto a Ford mustang there. And the storm is very much active tonight as it moves through the region. We're talking about the concern of hail, high winds and the possibility of tornadoes. And David, we're also worried about flash flooding. All right, Marcus Moore leading us off tonight. Marcus, thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano, tracking it all. A potentially dangerous night again. Reporter: Yeah, day two, this system has really dug its heels into Texas and Oklahoma. Look on the radar. We have a number of severe storms, including tornado warnings just east of 35 there, and one just north of Stanford. We have big-time hail and winds. Severe thunderstorm watch in this area, past the red river until 8:00 tonight. And then tomorrow, the system will kind of split, into the Ohio river valley. And then central Texas, yet again, day three. And then we'll see flash flooding, as well. Rivers running high. And these storms have a lot of water with them. Upwards of four to six inches of rainfall potentially with these storms during the day tomorrow and right through Friday. David? Rob Marciano with us tonight, as well. Rob, thank you.

