Transcript for 3,000 US troops to arrive in Kabul

that the first of 3,000 U.S. Troops heading to kabul to help get American personnel safely out of the embassy are arriving there. The Taliban meanwhile gaining more ground. The Biden administration deploying thousands more troops. Video released by the Taliban claiming to show them entering kandahar, seizing at least 17 provincial capitals in just the last week. We've also learned that Americans at the U.S. Embassy have been told to destroy sensitive materials, and the Pentagon was pressed on why they're not calling this a combat mission. You'll hear their answer. Here's Ian Pannell. Reporter: Tonight, with the Taliban swiftly closing in on kabul, the first of 3,000 American troops are now there. Troop movements that we mentioned yesterday are happening as we speak. By the end of weekend, the bulk of the 3,000 that we talked about yesterday will be in place. Reporter: The Taliban taking four more provincial capitals. Now just 50 miles from kabul. Explosions overnight in kandahar as the militants gained ground in the second largest city. This video released by the Taliban purporting to show their triumphant entry. The Taliban now controlling more than two-thirds of the country. The Pentagon today asked about the militants' rapid takeover. As U.S. Troops arrive to evacuate most embassy staff and Visa applicants. We are certainly concerned by the speed with which the Taliban has been moving. Clearly from their actions, it appears as if they are trying to get kabul isolated. Reporter: But the Pentagon was pressed on why they're not calling this a combat mission. These soldiers and Marines, they're fully kitted out. One night vision goggles landing in kabul taking positions at the airport. They're going to a combat zone, are they not? They're certainly going into harm's way, Lucas, and they will have -- Is this a combat zone? Lucas, they will have the right of self-defense. They will be armed. And as I said yesterday, and I don't think I could have made it any more clear, that if there is an attack upon our forces, our commanders have now, and always have had, the right and responsibility to defend themselves. Reporter: And tonight officials still insisting Afghan forces can fight back.p You've said the Afghan forces have the advantage. What proof can you offer, as the Taliban have taken over now vast majorities of the country and they've now surrounded kabul? That -- that the Taliban have moved with the speed with which they have, and that the resistance that they have faced has been insufficient to stop those. To check those advances does not mean, Lucas, that the advantages aren't still there. You have to use it. You have to be willing to apply it. Reporter: Afghans now fleeing to neighboring Pakistan. Others fleeing north, setting up encampments in kabul. Speaking of the terrors they've already witnessed. This woman saying the Taliban forced her out of her home in Zar begum. They killed her sons, and married off her daughters-in-law. Ian, we have two questions. What do you know about U.S. Personnel at the embassy being told to destroy sensitive items? And you're hearing that the Taliban is sending a peace envoy to kabul? What does this mean? Reporter: That's right, David. An internal notice obtained by ABC news showing the embassies instructed all U.S. Personnel to destroy documents and electronic devices to reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property. Any items with U.S. Logos or American flags. But perhaps a glimmer of hope. We're hearing that a notorious warlord is being dispatched as an envoy to kabul. Perhaps a glimmer of hope. Ian, thank you. We have also learned of the

