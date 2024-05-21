35-year-old man survives grizzly bear attack

A 35-year-old man was severely injured in a grizzly bear attack after accidentally encountering two of them in Wyoming, according to officials.

May 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live