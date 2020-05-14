Transcript for Over 36 million file for unemployment within 8 weeks

The new numbers. 3 million more workers filing for unemployment last week alone. More than 36 million Americans out of work since this started. Here's will Carr. Reporter: Tonight, the exploding unemployment numbers. More than 1 in 5 working Americans filed for unemployment in the last two I'm a single income with a special needs son who can't work. I don't know how I'm going to continue. The job losses have been broad-based across almost every industry. It's also been broad-based across every community across the country, and that's only going to intensify. Reporter: In rural Texas -- I have six kids and there's five growing boys, so they like to eat a lot. Reporter: Julie estes-gibbs, a schoolteacher with six kids, is struggling to keep food on the table. The situation is so dire, she bought her own chickened for eggs. We weren't able to get eggs at the grocery store. We weren't able to get more than a gallon of milk at the grocery store, and that lasts about a day. Reporter: Now Julie is getting help from a program called "Meals to you." Inside this warehouse, you have stacks and stacks of food including juice boxes, different types of cereals. And when you add it all up, you're talking about millions of meet meals going to families across the country every week. The program began before the pandemic, spearheaded by Baylor university and the usda, feeding about four thousand rural kids a year. Now, they are shipping meals to hungry families in 38 states. Right now, the program is going to get about 500,000 children in it. That's our expectation. Reporter: We were there when Julie got her latest delivery. That's two weeks of food. Thank you! Animal crackers. This program has been a blessing for our family. It's been a game-changer. Reporter: If all this food sounds pretty good to you, all you have to do is contact your local school district and tell them you want to be part of the "Meals to you" program. And everybody in this warehouse has been temperature checked and they're all wearing ppe for their own safety. David? Just an incredible effort there in Houston. Will, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.