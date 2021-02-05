40 million people on severe weather alert across the nation

More
Parts of Texas are getting a month’s worth of rain in a single day.
0:46 | 05/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 40 million people on severe weather alert across the nation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Parts of Texas are getting a month’s worth of rain in a single day. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77453798","title":"40 million people on severe weather alert across the nation","url":"/WNT/video/40-million-people-severe-weather-alert-nation-77453798"}