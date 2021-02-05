-
Now Playing: Hail and tornado damage South as wildfire evacuations spread in California
-
Now Playing: Expedition successfully places weather station on top of 19,000-foot volcano
-
Now Playing: CDC says cruise ships can restart in July
-
Now Playing: CDC outlines new guidance for cruise ship industry
-
Now Playing: Disney Cruise Line reveals 1st look at new ship
-
Now Playing: Deadly plane crash in Florida
-
Now Playing: Millions on alert for severe weather
-
Now Playing: BBB travel alert warns customers about 3rd party websites
-
Now Playing: The Points Guy: Hottest places to travel
-
Now Playing: Europe may welcome American travelers this summer
-
Now Playing: Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to visit Europe soon
-
Now Playing: American travelers to be allowed to visit European countries this summer
-
Now Playing: Domestic travel is on the rise as camping and RV travel still remain popular amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Demand for rental cars soars
-
Now Playing: SpaceX rocket avoids close call with space junk
-
Now Playing: NASA helicopter makes 2nd flight on Mars
-
Now Playing: How soon can you take a flight after being fully vaccinated?
-
Now Playing: Iceland’s active volcano becomes a tourist hotspot
-
Now Playing: Maldives offers COVID-19 vaccines to tourists on vacation