45,000 dockworkers to strike, which will threatening U.S. supply chain

45,000 dockworkers are expected to walk off the job, potentially shutting down 36 ports from Massachusetts to Texas and causing disruptions in the supply chain and the U.S. economy.

September 30, 2024

