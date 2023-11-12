5 US Army Special Ops soldiers killed in crash off Cyprus

Officials say the MH-60 aircraft went down during a routine refueling mission during training late Friday night. An investigation is underway to find the cause.

November 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live