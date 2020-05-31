More than 5,000 National Guard troops on duty in Minneapolis

More
George Floyd’s family is calling for the arrest of the other three officers involved in his death.
2:14 | 05/31/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for More than 5,000 National Guard troops on duty in Minneapolis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"George Floyd’s family is calling for the arrest of the other three officers involved in his death. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70986105","title":"More than 5,000 National Guard troops on duty in Minneapolis","url":"/WNT/video/5000-national-guard-troops-duty-minneapolis-70986105"}