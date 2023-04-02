6-year-old celebrating cancer remission rounds the bases at the Mariners home opener

Baseball-loving Coleman Tawresey, who has battled rare eye cancer since he was 2, met players from the Mariners and rounded the bases at their home opener to commemorate his third remission.

April 2, 2023

