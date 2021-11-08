Nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen chicken recalled

Serenade Foods is recalling its frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffer chicken products that could be contaminated. The products were shipped to distributors across the country, including Aldi.
0:15 | 08/11/21

