6.4 magnitude earthquake in Croatia kills at least 7 people, injures 20

The earthquake’s epicenter was about 30 miles away from Zagreb, the country’s capital. Several towns were heavily damaged and the military is now helping with the rescue operation.
0:23 | 12/30/20

