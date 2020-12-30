{"duration":"0:23","description":"The earthquake’s epicenter was about 30 miles away from Zagreb, the country’s capital. Several towns were heavily damaged and the military is now helping with the rescue operation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74956959","title":"6.4 magnitude earthquake in Croatia kills at least 7 people, injures 20 ","url":"/WNT/video/64-magnitude-earthquake-croatia-kills-people-injures-20-74956959"}