6.8-magnitude earthquake hits the Southern Philippines

More
Plus, protestors in Delhi, India, have torched buses and blocked roads because of a new immigration law criticized as anti-Muslim.
1:17 | 12/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits the Southern Philippines

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"Plus, protestors in Delhi, India, have torched buses and blocked roads because of a new immigration law criticized as anti-Muslim.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67745858","title":"6.8-magnitude earthquake hits the Southern Philippines ","url":"/WNT/video/68-magnitude-earthquake-hits-southern-philippines-67745858"}