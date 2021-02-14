7.3 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Japan

The quake rattled Fukushima and the surrounding area.
0:40 | 02/14/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for 7.3 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Japan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

