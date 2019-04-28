Transcript for 7th person in Nashville murder spree dies

We turn out at Tennessee where seven people including a child were found murdered inside two homes. Police launch an intense manhunt and know what 25 year old is in custody here's ABC's your real Russia. Tonight Tennessee authorities confirming a seventh victim has died in a murder spree outside Nashville among the dead a twelve year old child. We're dealing with a tragic situation that unfolded here in Sumner county 25 year old Michael comments captured after an all out manhunt Saturday. Believed to have gunned down the victims in two separate houses. Commons leading authorities on a wild chase through a heavily wooded area near the crime scenes. The grisly killings an hours long search terrifying residents in the area we are urging the public. To be on the lookout this evening for Michael Cummins the armed and dangerous suspect eventually tracked down and were there shot by an officer taking to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Tom authorities are still working to piece together a possible motive of those murders.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.