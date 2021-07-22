Nearly 80 major wildfires burn in the West

More
The Bootleg Fire has burned across nearly 400,000 acres in Southern Oregon and is now the third-largest fire in state history. Fires are burning in 13 states.
1:14 | 07/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nearly 80 major wildfires burn in the West

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"The Bootleg Fire has burned across nearly 400,000 acres in Southern Oregon and is now the third-largest fire in state history. Fires are burning in 13 states.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79002508","title":"Nearly 80 major wildfires burn in the West","url":"/WNT/video/80-major-wildfires-burn-west-79002508"}