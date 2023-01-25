91-year-old crossing guard retires after 41 years

Students, their families and officials thanked Louise Kobs for her decades of service with the Levittown School District in Long Island, New York.

January 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live