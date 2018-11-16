{"id":59257593,"title":"91,000 pounds of ground turkey recalled due to possible Salmonella","duration":"0:17","description":"The recall of Jennie-O Turkey is the first one tied to the outbreak of raw turkey that has killed one and caused 164 illnesses in 35 states.","url":"/WNT/video/91000-pounds-ground-turkey-recalled-due-salmonella-59257593","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}